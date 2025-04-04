HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Manoj Kumar to be cremated in Mumbai tomorrow

Fri, 04 April 2025
12:03
The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of legendary actor, director, and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who passed away at the age of 87. Kumar, affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his portrayal of patriotic characters, breathed his last at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. 

Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites will be performed tomorrow at 11 am at Pawan Hans in front of Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle. 

Speaking to the media, Kunal also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his heartfelt tweet, saying, "I thank PM Narendra Modi for his tweet... Be it Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, or Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, these movies are still relevant today. The issues he raised are still relevant today whether in the Parliament or in the society..." 

Manoj Kumar's cousin, Manish R Goswami, described him as "a true countryman, a true Indian" who made most of his films about the country.

In a heartfelt message on his X handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow, writing, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti." -- ANI

