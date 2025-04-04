HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Manoj Kumar icon of Indian cinema, his films ignited national pride: Modi

Fri, 04 April 2025
08:57
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid rich tributes to noted actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, lauding him as an icon of Indian cinema.
   
PM Modi said on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films." Modi said Kumar's films ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations.
 
Kumar, who came to be known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his series of popular patriotic films such as Shaheed, Upkar and Purab Aur Paschim, died at a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Friday. 

He was 87. -- PTI

