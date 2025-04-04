HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
LS adjourned over Sonia's 'Waqf bill bulldozed' remark

Fri, 04 April 2025
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid high-pitched protest by treasury benches over remarks by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi against the government. 

As soon as the House met for the day, members from the treasury benches started raising slogans such as "Sonia Gandhi maafi maango" (Sonia Gandhi apologise) over her remarks against the government. The opposition benches too raised slogans, demanding answers from the government over US tariff imposition. 

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House within minutes till noon. Hours after the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, Gandhi said the Bill was "bulldozed" through in the lower house. PTI

LIVE! 3rd JD-U leader quits party over Waqf Bill support
LIVE! 3rd JD-U leader quits party over Waqf Bill support

US revises India tariffs downwards, to....
US revises India tariffs downwards, to....

These duties will come into force from April 9.

Congress to Challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court 'very soon'
Congress to Challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court 'very soon'

The Congress party announced its intention to challenge the constitutionality of the recently passed Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Supreme Court. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the party will "very soon" file a...

Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87
Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87

The actor, affectionately known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his portrayal of patriotic roles in numerous films, breathed his last at 4:03 am at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Pilot killed in Jaguar crash got engaged days ago
Pilot killed in Jaguar crash got engaged days ago

The incident has left the family grappling with grief and pride as they remember their brave son who sacrificed his life while saving another.

