India's services sector growth moderates in March

Fri, 04 April 2025
India's services sector activity eased slightly in March, weighed down by a marginal slowdown in sales amid softer demand conditions and easing inflationary pressures, a monthly survey said on Friday. 

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell from February's reading of 59.0 to 58.5 in March, but remained above its long-run average of 54.2. In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

LIVE! PM discussed Sheikh Hasina's extradition with Yunus
Avoid rhetoric that vitiates relationship: Modi to Yunus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok, their first meeting since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC...

682 Indians deported from US since January: Govt
According to the minister, the government continues to be engaged with the US to promote mutually advantageous and secure mobility frameworks for streamlining the movement of students and professionals and facilitating short-term tourist...

Centre denies assent to TN bill seeking NEET exemption
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that the state's Assembly resolution seeking NEET exemption, which was sent for Presidential assent, has been declined by the Centre. Stalin termed the rejection as a "dark chapter in...

ED raids 'Empuraan' producer over Rs 1,000 cr FEMA case
"L2: Empuraan", the second part of the "Lucifer" movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

