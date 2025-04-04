HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IMD issues thunderstorm warning for Mumbai

Fri, 04 April 2025
17:46
Representational image
The Met department on Friday evening issued a warning about the possibility of a thunderstorm in Mumbai in the next few hours. 

The warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) came around 4.30 in the evening. 

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours," it said in the `Nowcast' warning. 

It also asked people to take precautions while stepping out. 

The financial capital of the country has been experiencing scorching heat and high humidity since the morning. 

Earlier this week, some areas of Mumbai had received drizzles. 

Meanwhile, the mainline services of the Central Railway were affected around 3.15 pm on Friday as a corrugated sheet roof was blown off due to gusty winds and struck overhead wires near Atgaon station between Kasara and Kalyan, around 60 km from Mumbai, officials said.

