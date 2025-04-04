I'm not a terrorist, 7 PMs engaged with me: Yasin Malik

14:04





Appearing via video-conferencing before a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, Malik referred to the submission of solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, that there were photos of him alongside terrorist Hafiz Saeed and it was covered by all national and regional dailies and television channels.





"This statement has created a public narrative against me. The union government has not listed my organisation as a terrorist organisation under UAPA. It is pertinent to note that post a unilateral ceasefire in 1994, I was not only provided bail in 32 cases but none of the cases were pursued," Malik said. He added, "During the dispensation during Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao, H D Deve Gowda, Inder Kumar Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dr Manmohan Singh and even the first five years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They all followed the letter of ceasefire. Now suddenly the present dispensation in its second term has started trial of 35 year old militant cases against me. This is against the very ceasefire agreement."

Jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik on Friday said in the Supreme Court that he was a "political leader and not a terrorist" and claimed seven prime ministers had engaged in a dialogue with him in the past.