HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'I know my limits': J-K LG on row over transfers

Fri, 04 April 2025
Share:
20:20
image
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday defended his recent order transferring 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officials, saying he knows his limits and would never cross them.

Sinha made the remarks at a media event in Delhi on a day Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a legislature party meeting in Srinagar of his National Conference and its allies, including the Congress.

The meeting passed two resolutions, one of which called for all to respect people's mandate, in an apparent disapproval of the Raj Bhavan issuing the transfer and posting orders.

In a short video clip from his News18 event, the Lt Governor says, "I would like to make it clear that the J&K Reorganisation Act was passed by the Parliament in 2019. And I am saying with great responsibility that I have not done anything outside this Act."

"I am well within my domain and I will never do anything outside of that. I know my limits and I will never cross those limits," he says in the clip, which has been widely circulated on social media.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: MI win toss, to field vs LSG
IPL Updates: MI win toss, to field vs LSG

LIVE! 'Fighting Indian state': Court asks Rahul to...
LIVE! 'Fighting Indian state': Court asks Rahul to...

'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'
'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'

'It was the hostility of the Yunus regime that made India careful and wary of dealing with them.''They gradually backed off and lowered the noise, but the damage was done.''Their true colours had been exposed.'

WBSSC to hold fresh exams for teachers' recruitment
WBSSC to hold fresh exams for teachers' recruitment

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday said it would abide by the Supreme Court directive and soon initiate the process of conducting fresh exams for all teaching and non-teaching candidates, who took part in the...

Delhi HC imposes Rs 25,000 cost on BJP's Shazia Ilmi
Delhi HC imposes Rs 25,000 cost on BJP's Shazia Ilmi

The Delhi high court on Friday imposed Rs 25,000 costs on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shazia Ilmi for 'wilfully suppressing' complete facts in her plea alleging defamation and violation of her privacy during a show hosted by journalist...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD