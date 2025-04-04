HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Huge protests in Kolkata, Chennai, A'bad over Waqf Bill

Fri, 04 April 2025
Thousands gathered on the streets of Kolkata, Chennai, and Ahmedabad  after weekly prayers by the Muslim community, to protest the Waqf Amendment Bill passed by Parliament this week. 

While protests continue, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed has moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bull claiming it violated Constitutional provisions. The plea alleged the bill imposed "arbitrary restrictions" on Waqf properties and their management, undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community. 

The plea, filed through advocate Anas Tanwir, said the bill discriminated against the Muslim community by "imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments".

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM expressed concern for safety of Hindus to Yunus
Avoid rhetoric that vitiates relationship: Modi to Yunus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok, their first meeting since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC...

'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'
'It was the hostility of the Yunus regime that made India careful and wary of dealing with them.''They gradually backed off and lowered the noise, but the damage was done.''Their true colours had been exposed.'

3 held for trying to perform havan at Sambhal mosque
Three men from Delhi were detained in Sambhal, India, for allegedly attempting to perform Hindu rituals, including a havan and puja, at the Shahi Jama Masjid. The incident occurred on Friday, with police citing concerns about public...

682 Indians deported from US since January: Govt
According to the minister, the government continues to be engaged with the US to promote mutually advantageous and secure mobility frameworks for streamlining the movement of students and professionals and facilitating short-term tourist...

