Huge protests in Kolkata, Chennai, A'bad over Waqf Bill

While protests continue, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed has moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bull claiming it violated Constitutional provisions. The plea alleged the bill imposed "arbitrary restrictions" on Waqf properties and their management, undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community.





The plea, filed through advocate Anas Tanwir, said the bill discriminated against the Muslim community by "imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments".

Thousands gathered on the streets of Kolkata, Chennai, and Ahmedabad after weekly prayers by the Muslim community, to protest the Waqf Amendment Bill passed by Parliament this week.