Heatwave warning for 8 states, Delhi will touch 42C

Regions likely to be impacted include south Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh.





The IMD said maximum temperatures in many parts of central and northwest India are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during this period. In Delhi, daytime temperatures could reach around 42 degrees Celsius at some places by April 6 or 7.





Earlier this week, the department said India is expected to see higher-than-usual temperatures from April to June, with more heatwave days in central and eastern India and the northwestern plains.





Normally, India records four to seven heatwave days between April and June.





Northwest India is likely witness heatwave conditions over the next six days, with temperatures in Delhi expected to reach up to 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.