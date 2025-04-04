Forex kitty jumps to $665 billion

22:46

India's forex kitty jumped $6.596 billion to $665.396 billion during the week ended March 28, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.





In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves rose by $4.529 billion to $658.8 billion, the RBI said on Friday.





This is the fourth consecutive week of increase in the reserve, which was on a declining trend recently due to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.





The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September 2024. -- PTI