'Fighting Indian state' remark: Court asks Rahul to...

Fri, 04 April 2025
A court in Sambhal on Friday directed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to file his reply by May 7 over his controversial remarks about 'fighting the Indian State itself'.

During the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters in Delhi on January 15, Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have captured every institution of the country and said, "We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself."

Hindu Shakti Dal national president Simran Gupta moved the application before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Special MP-MLA Court) at Chandausi in Sambhal, her lawyer earlier said.

Speaking to PTI, Gupta said, "On January 15, Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, during the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters in Delhi, had said that 'our fight is not only with the RSS and the BJP but also with India'."

This comment demonstrates disrespect towards the citizens and democracy of the country, the Hindu Shakti Dal chief said.

"It mocks the people and poses a threat to the unity and integrity of India. This statement has hurt the sentiments of people across the country, due to which I first complained to the District Magistrate of Sambhal, SP Sambhal and others.

"But, my complaint was not heard, so I filed a case against Rahul Gandhi on January 23 in Chandausi Court, Sambhal. The court had asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on April 4. Today, the court has issued a notice and asked him to file a reply in this matter by May 7," Gupta said.

The Hindu Shakti Dal chief's lawyer Sachin Goyal told PTI, "Simran Gupta had filed a case against Rahul Gandhi in the court in which the Additional District and Sessions Judge Nirbhay Narain Rai, while accepting the case, had issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi (on March 20) and directed him to appear on April 4 or file his reply. Today, the court has given the date of May 7 in this case and directed that Rahul Gandhi should file his reply by May 7." -- PTI

