Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar pay tribute to Manoj Kumar

Fri, 04 April 2025
11:11
Senior Maharashtra leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, paid rich tributes to veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who died at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday, lauding him for instilling the sentiment of patriotism in citizens. 

Manoj Kumar (87), who came to be known as 'Bharat Kumar' because of his series of patriotic films, died of age-related issues at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital around 3.30 am. 

Fadnavis, in his condolence message, said, "I pay my tributes to the senior artist 'Bharat Kumar' who aroused and instilled the sentiment of patriotism and awareness about Indian social life among citizens." 

He said Kumar made a mark for himself with his film "Shaheed", playing revolutionary Bhagat Singh, and later focussed on the issue of agriculture in several of his movies. 

"Even today, the song 'Mere Desh Ki Sharti' is heard with pride every Independence Day. His movie 'Purab Aur Paschim' made several records overseas. 'Roti Kapda Aur Makan', 'Upkar' and 'Kranti' touched upon several social issues," the chief minister said. 

NCP SP president Sharad Pawar termed Kumar's demise as heartbreaking.
"He was known for his patriotic films and acting. The lines in his song 'Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon, Bharat Ki Baat Sunata Hoon' that introduce the great tradition of Indian culture still resonate in the mind," he said in a post on X.

The senior leader noted that the Government of India had honoured Kumar with the 'Padma Shri' and the 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award'.


Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87
