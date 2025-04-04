HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Nepal

Fri, 04 April 2025
21:14
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Friday at 7:52 pm (IST), National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers.

The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 28.83 N and Longitude 82.06 E.

In a post on X, NCS stated, 'EQ of M: 5.0, On: 04/04/2025 19:52:53 IST, Lat: 28.83 N, Long: 82.06 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Nepal.'

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Further details are awaited.   -- ANI

'It was the hostility of the Yunus regime that made India careful and wary of dealing with them.''They gradually backed off and lowered the noise, but the damage was done.''Their true colours had been exposed.'

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday said it would abide by the Supreme Court directive and soon initiate the process of conducting fresh exams for all teaching and non-teaching candidates, who took part in the...

The Delhi high court on Friday imposed Rs 25,000 costs on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shazia Ilmi for 'wilfully suppressing' complete facts in her plea alleging defamation and violation of her privacy during a show hosted by journalist...

