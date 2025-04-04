HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Co-passenger 'rapes' minor girl in train washroom

Fri, 04 April 2025
21:55
A minor girl was allegedly raped by a co-passenger in the washroom of a moving train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Friday.

The incident took place on the morning of April 3, when the accused, a man in his 20s, subjected the girl to aggravated sexual assault and rape inside the train's washroom.

She was travelling with her family members at the time. According to police, the accused followed her when she went to the washroom and assaulted her. 

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at the Railway Police Station (RPS) in Secunderabad, and an investigation is underway, the GRP added. 

When asked if the accused had been taken into custody, a senior GRP official told PTI that he was currently being questioned.

In a separate incident on March 22, a 23-year-old woman sustained injuries after jumping out of a moving train to escape a man who allegedly tried to rape her.

She was travelling alone in the ladies' coach of an MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) train from the Secunderabad railway station to Medchal when the incident occurred.

A case was registered, and a hunt was launched to trace the accused, who had fled.  -- PTI

