HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Congress to challenge Waqf bill in Supreme Court

Fri, 04 April 2025
Share:
10:53
image
The Congress on Friday said it will "very soon" challenge in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 that was passed in Parliament. 

The Waqf (Amendment) bill was cleared by Parliament early Friday, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod. In a post on X, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024". "We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India," he said. 

Ramesh said the INC's challenge of the CAA, 2019 is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC's challenge of the 2019 amendments to the RTI Act, 2005 is being heard in the Supreme Court, he noted. 

"The INC's challenge to the validity of the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024) is being heard in the Supreme Court. "The INC's intervention to uphold the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 is being heard in the Supreme Court," the Congress leader said. The Lok Sabha had cleared the bill early Thursday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! LS adjourned over Sonia's 'Waqf bill bulldozed' remark
LIVE! LS adjourned over Sonia's 'Waqf bill bulldozed' remark

Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87
Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87

The actor, affectionately known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his portrayal of patriotic roles in numerous films, breathed his last at 4:03 am at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

No veg food, 1 toilet: Over 250 pax stranded in Turkey
No veg food, 1 toilet: Over 250 pax stranded in Turkey

A stranded passenger said that all of them were sitting on the floor and there were no blankets available.

Pilot killed in Jaguar crash got engaged days ago
Pilot killed in Jaguar crash got engaged days ago

The incident has left the family grappling with grief and pride as they remember their brave son who sacrificed his life while saving another.

'We Were shocked By JD-U's Stand On the Waqf Bill'
'We Were shocked By JD-U's Stand On the Waqf Bill'

'When the Bill was passed all have been exposed. There is no difference between communal and secular.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD