Avoid rhetoric that vitiates relationship: PM to Yunus

Modi visits the Wat Pho temple in Bangkok





"On the border strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossing are necessary to maintain border security and security. The PM also underlines India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh."

On PM Modi's meeting with Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus in Thailand, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "PM Modi reiterated India's support for democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He underlined Prof. Yunus India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh. The PM also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided.