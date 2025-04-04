HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
3 Class 7 girls go missing from Meerut govt school

Fri, 04 April 2025
Three Class 7 female students have gone missing from a government residential school in Sarurpur area in Meerut, a senior police official said on Friday.

The students, who have been missing from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya from Thursday afternoon, are yet to be traced.

District Magistrate VK Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada visited the school and also interacted with locals in the area.

SSP Tada said based on information received late on Thursday night, four police teams were formed and a search was launched.

"Police have found some evidence, on the basis of which we are confident that the girls will be traced soon. Sensing the seriousness of the matter, the district magistrate visited the school and spoke to some local people. We have got information about some important matters."

The district magistrate, who inspected the school, said 43 out of the total 100 students were present in the school on Thursday.

The three missing girls were friends and lived in the same hostel.

He said prima facie, there is negligence at the warden level.

The investigation has been handed over to Chief Development Officer Nupur Goyal and Additional District Magistrate (Executive) Balram Singh, and action will be taken against the guilty after the investigation report comes. The missing students will be found soon, he assured.   --  PTI

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi have challenged the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Supreme Court, arguing that it violates constitutional provisions. The petitions claim the bill...

'It was the hostility of the Yunus regime that made India careful and wary of dealing with them.''They gradually backed off and lowered the noise, but the damage was done.''Their true colours had been exposed.'

Parliament's approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, a contentious piece of legislation aimed at reforming Waqf bodies, has sparked strong reactions from the opposition, who allege that the bill was "bulldozed" through Parliament. The...

