3 Class 7 girls go missing from Meerut govt school

Three Class 7 female students have gone missing from a
government residential school in Sarurpur area in Meerut, a senior police
official said on Friday.
The students, who have been missing from
Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya from Thursday afternoon, are yet to be
traced.
District Magistrate VK Singh and Senior Superintendent of
Police Vipin Tada visited the school and also interacted with locals in
the area.
SSP Tada said based on information received late on Thursday
night, four police teams were formed and a search was launched.
"Police
have found some evidence, on the basis of which we are confident that
the girls will be traced soon. Sensing the seriousness of the matter,
the district magistrate visited the school and spoke to some local
people. We have got information about some important matters."
The
district magistrate, who inspected the school, said 43 out of the total
100 students were present in the school on Thursday.
The three missing
girls were friends and lived in the same hostel.
He said prima facie,
there is negligence at the warden level.
The investigation has been
handed over to Chief Development Officer Nupur Goyal and Additional
District Magistrate (Executive) Balram Singh, and action will be taken
against the guilty after the investigation report comes. The missing
students will be found soon, he assured. -- PTI