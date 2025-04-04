250 pax on London-Mumbai flight stranded In Turkey

10:30

Pic: @HanumanDassGD





After landing, the aircraft suffered a technical issue and is being inspected.





"The safety and security of our customers and crew remains our highest priority, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Subject to receiving the necessary technical approvals, we will continue flight VS1358 to Mumbai from Diyarbakir Airport at 12:00 local time on Friday 4th April," the Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said."If approvals are not received, we plan instead to provide a bus transfer for customers to an alternative aircraft at another Turkish airport tomorrow to complete our customers' journey to Mumbai," the airline said.





"In the meantime, passengers are being provided with overnight hotel accommodation and refreshments in Turkey, while we work towards a resolution, and we will keep all customers informed as soon as new updates become available," Virgin Atlantic said.





Hanuman Dass posted this image from Diyarbakir Airport writing on X: "My family along with 250+ passengers have been inhumanely treated by @virginatlantic. Why is this chaos not being covered in the @BBCWorld or global media?? Over 30 hours confined at a military airport in Turkey. In contact with the @ukinturkiye to please more pressure needed."





More than 250 passengers on a London-Mumbai Virgin Atlantic flight, many of them Indians, are stuck in Turkey's Diyarbakir airport for over 40 hours now. An airline spokesperson has said the VS358 flight from London to Mumbai on 2nd April was cancelled due to an "urgent medical diversion" to Diyarbakir airport, NDTV reports.