Second Startup Mahakumbh Kicks Off Today

Thu, 03 April 2025
09:05
The second Startup Mahakumbh will begin on April 3 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The three-day event will see over 3,000 exhibitors, 10 thematic pavilions, 1,000 investors, 5,000 entrepreneurs, and more than 1,000 incubators and accelerators participating.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser for the event, Sanjiv Singh, joint secretary, department for promotion of industries and internal trade said, "With representation from multiple districts of India and 50 countries, the event will be a great opportunity to connect and collaborate."

"While at one end we will have a flying taxi made in India on display, at the other we have countries like South Korea setting up a pavilion of 11 startups and Nepal putting up the largest pavilion with one of its startups showcasing a two-stage rocket powered by sustainable hybrid propulsion rocket engines." Singh added.

Nearly 10,000 delegates are likely to attend the event, according to data shared by the organising committee.

Prashanth Prakash, founding partner of Accel and member of the organising committee, said, "The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh will prove to be a gamechanger as it returns with a bigger, bolder and better vision and agenda. These events underscore the importance of public and private partnerships in achieving a common agenda of propelling India to the top of the startup ecosystem globally."

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, cofounder and executive vice-chairman of Info Edge and another organising committee member, added, "The startup industry is Darwinian in nature and these forums help follow best global practices and drive innovation to build capital for businesses that can not only transform India but the world."

Udisha Srivastav/Business Standard

