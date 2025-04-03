HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC refuses to relax ban on firecrackers

Thu, 03 April 2025
Share:
15:39
image
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to relax the ban imposed on the manufacture, storage and sale on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR noting air pollution levels had remained alarming for a considerable time.
   
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said a large section of the population worked on streets and was the worst affected by pollution.
 
Not everybody can afford an air purifier at their residence or place of work to fight pollution, the bench said.
 
"Several orders passed by this court during last six months bring on the record the horrible situation with which prevailed in Delhi due to very high levels of air pollution...Right to health is an essential part of Article 21 of the constitution so is the Right to live in a pollution free atmosphere," the court said. 
 
Unless the court was satisfied that the pollution due to the "so-called" green crackers was bare minimum, there was no question of reconsidering the previous orders, it added.
 
 The top court said the orders passed from time to time would indicate that the directions and ban on the use of firecrackers was warranted by an "extraordinary situation" created in Delhi. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Can't accept it, but..: Mamata on SC verdict
LIVE! Can't accept it, but..: Mamata on SC verdict

Waqf bill deals only with...: After LS, govt faces RS test
Waqf bill deals only with...: After LS, govt faces RS test

The bill aims to include all the Muslims sects in the Waqf board, Rijiju said.

Blow for Mamata as SC cancels appointment of 25,753 teachers
Blow for Mamata as SC cancels appointment of 25,753 teachers

The Supreme Court of India has invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools, deeming the selection process "vitiated and tainted." The court ordered the state...

Remove green colour from party flag if...: Uddhav to BJP
Remove green colour from party flag if...: Uddhav to BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has slammed the BJP over its stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing the party of a "fraudulent" approach and of trying to take away land for its industrialist friends. He also dared the BJP to...

SC judges to make assets public on assuming office
SC judges to make assets public on assuming office

In a full court meeting, the top court judges decided to disclose their assets and the data will be uploaded on the SC website.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD