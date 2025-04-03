HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Remove green colour from party flag if...: Uddhav to BJP

Thu, 03 April 2025
14:04
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the "concern" shown by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies during the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill would put Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah to shame.
  
His party opposed the BJP's fraudulent stand on the bill and its ploy to take away land and give it to its industrialist friends, he said at a press conference in Mumbai, hours after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.  

Thackeray, a former BJP ally, said the BJP has won a third term at the Centre and things are going well, yet it is raking up Hindu-Muslim issues.

He dared the saffron party to remove the green colour from its party flag if it disliked Muslims.

Thackeray also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have told the country about the impending danger of US tariffs and the steps being taken to mitigate it. -- PTI 

LIVE! Hours after LS passage, Rijiju moves Waqf bill in RS
Blow for Mamata as SC cancels appointment of 25,753 teachers
The Supreme Court of India has invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools, deeming the selection process "vitiated and tainted." The court ordered the state...

'May Allah bless them': Indian rescuers win hearts
Indian rescue personnel are being lauded for their compassion and expertise in assisting with the recovery efforts in earthquake-stricken Mandalay, Myanmar. The story of a Muslim family resisting initial attempts to recover a deceased...

SC judges to make assets public on assuming office
In a full court meeting, the top court judges decided to disclose their assets and the data will be uploaded on the SC website.

Waqf Bill brazen assault on Constitution: Sonia Gandhi
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a 'brazen assault' on the Constitution and part of the BJP's strategy to keep society in a 'permanent state of...

