HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No Pyaar, No Sex: US Diktat To Staff In China

Thu, 03 April 2025
Share:
10:57
image
'The US government has banned American government personnel in China, as well as family members and contractors with security clearances, from any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens,' the Associated Press has learned.

'Though some US agencies already had strict rules on such relationships,' AP note, 'a blanket' non-fraternization policy, as it is known, has been unheard of publicly since the Cold War. It's not uncommon for American diplomats in other countries to date locals and even marry them.'

AP said it was 'unable to determine exactly how the policy defined the phrase "romantic or sexual relationship".'

'The new policy covers US missions in mainland China, including the embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang and Wuhan, as well as the American consulate in the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong. It does not apply to US personnel stationed outside China,' AP reported.

'The only exception to the policy is US personnel with pre-existing relations with Chinese citizens; they can apply for exemptions. If the exemption is denied, they must end the relationship or leave their position. Anyone who violates the policy will be ordered to leave China immediately,' AP added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's reciprocal tariffs to kick in from...
LIVE! Trump's reciprocal tariffs to kick in from...

EXPLAINED: Trump's reciprocal tariffs
EXPLAINED: Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Here is a list of Q & As to explain these issues and implications of the US move.

Full List of Countries Hit With Trump 'Reciprocal' Tariffs
Full List of Countries Hit With Trump 'Reciprocal' Tariffs

Here is the complete list of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

India's 1st reaction on Trump tariff: Not a setback, but...
India's 1st reaction on Trump tariff: Not a setback, but...

India is already negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The two countries are aiming to finalise the first phase of the pact by fall (September-October) of this year.

You Can Be Deported From The US If..
You Can Be Deported From The US If..

Universities and immigration authorities take student conduct seriously. Behaviour that is deemed unacceptable or dangerous can lead to legal consequences, including deportation, warns Dr Pananjay Tiwari, founder and director, Impel...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD