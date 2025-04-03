No Pyaar, No Sex: US Diktat To Staff In China

10:57

'The US government has banned American government personnel in China, as well as family members and contractors with security clearances, from any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens,' the Associated Press has learned.





'Though some US agencies already had strict rules on such relationships,' AP note, 'a blanket' non-fraternization policy, as it is known, has been unheard of publicly since the Cold War. It's not uncommon for American diplomats in other countries to date locals and even marry them.'





AP said it was 'unable to determine exactly how the policy defined the phrase "romantic or sexual relationship".'





'The new policy covers US missions in mainland China, including the embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang and Wuhan, as well as the American consulate in the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong. It does not apply to US personnel stationed outside China,' AP reported.





'The only exception to the policy is US personnel with pre-existing relations with Chinese citizens; they can apply for exemptions. If the exemption is denied, they must end the relationship or leave their position. Anyone who violates the policy will be ordered to leave China immediately,' AP added.