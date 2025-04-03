HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi departs for Thailand for BIMSTEC meet, Sri Lanka next stop

Thu, 03 April 2025
Share:
08:41
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Thailand to attend the sixth BIMSTEC summit, after which he will travel to Sri Lanka for his first visit to the island country since the election of its new president.
   
In a departure statement, Modi described BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region over the past decade.
 
He highlighted that India's North Eastern region lies at the heart of BIMSTEC due to its geographical location.
 
"I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interests of our people in mind," he added.
 
During the visit, Modi said he would have the opportunity to engage with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the Thai leadership, with a shared desire to elevate their long-standing historical ties, which are based on the strong foundations of shared culture, philosophy, and spiritual thought.
 
From Thailand, he will depart for a two-day visit to Sri Lanka on April 4.
 
"This follows the highly successful visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to India last December. We will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' and provide further guidance to realise our shared objectives," Modi said.
 
He expressed confidence that these visits would build on the foundations of the past and contribute to strengthening the close relationships for the benefit of the people of these countries and the wider region. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not a setback, but...: India on 26% Trump tariff
LIVE! Not a setback, but...: India on 26% Trump tariff

Trump slaps 26% reciprocal tariffs on India, 34% on China
Trump slaps 26% reciprocal tariffs on India, 34% on China

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed 26% reciprocal tariffs on India, and unveiled a slew of tariffs on other nations including China, South Korea, EU and Taiwan.

Behind Trump's 26% tariff: 'Modi great friend, but...'
Behind Trump's 26% tariff: 'Modi great friend, but...'

"Their Prime Minister just visited -- he's a great friend -- but I told him, 'You're not treating us right. You charge us 52%, while for years, decades even, we've c'harged you next to nothing. It wasn't until seven years ago, when I...

List of Trump tariffs: 10% on all, higher rates for some
List of Trump tariffs: 10% on all, higher rates for some

Here is the complete list of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

LS passes Waqf bill by 288-232 votes; Oppn's changes nixed
LS passes Waqf bill by 288-232 votes; Oppn's changes nixed

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with the ruling NDA defending it as beneficial for minorities while the opposition called it "anti-Muslim". All amendments moved by the opposition were rejected and the bill was...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD