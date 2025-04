17:16

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower on Thursday due to selling in IT and Teck shares and a global sell-off as US President Donald Trump unveiled reciprocal tariffs on 60 countries, including India.





The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 322.08 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 76,295.36.





During the session, it plunged 809.89 points or 1.05 per cent to hit an intraday low of 75,807.55 but recovered some of the losses as pharma shares advanced. -- PTI