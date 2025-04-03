HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hearing in Rahul Gandhi defamation case deferred to April 15

Thu, 03 April 2025
17:37
A special court in Sultanpur, UP, on Thursday deferred to April 15 the hearing in a defamation case against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi due to the complainant's failure to present a witness. 

Advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla, representing the Rae Bareli MP, confirmed that the hearing could not take place due to absence of witness. 

The hearing was supposed to take place on Thursday, but since the complainant failed to present any witness, no proceedings could be conducted, Shukla said. 

The court has now scheduled the next hearing for April 15, he added. 

The defamation case dates back to 2018, when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation suit against Gandhi over his alleged derogatory remarks against BJP leader Amit Shah made during the Karnataka assembly elections. 

During the five years between 2018 and 2023, the case underwent multiple proceedings, but Gandhi reportedly failed to appear in court. 

In December 2023, following a warrant, the Congress leader appeared in court. 

In February 2024, he complied with the summons and the special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. 

The court later instructed him to record his statement, which was finally completed on July 26, 2024, though after multiple postponements. 

Gandhi has pleaded not guilty and claimed the case was a part of a political conspiracy against him but the court directed the complainant to present evidence. 

Earlier this year, multiple hearings were postponed due to a lawyers' strike and the ill-health of Gandhi's advocate. 

On February 11 this year, Gandhi's lawyer Shukla completed the cross-examination of the complainant.

