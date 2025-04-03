HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flying of drones, paragliders banned in Mumbai for one month

Thu, 03 April 2025
Share:
15:09
image
The Mumbai Police have banned flying drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, para gliders and hot air balloons for the period of a month, to prevent any sabotage attempt, officials said on Thursday.
 
The prohibitory order, issued under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, will be in force from April 4 to May 5, an official said.
 
According to the order, terrorists and anti-social elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, para gliders in their attacks and target VVIPs, endangering people's lives, as well as to destroy public property and cause law and order disturbances in the Mumbai Police Commissionerate area.

Certain restrictions need be put on the activities of such elements in the city to prevent probable sabotages through the flying objects, for which some preventive measures are required to be taken, mentioned the order.
 
Accordingly, no flying activities of drone, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders shall be allowed in the Mumbai Police's jurisdiction, except the aerial surveillance of police or by specific permission of DCP (Operations), it said.
 
Any person contravening the order shall be punished under section 223 (disobedience to a lawful order promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the order added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hours after LS passage, Rijiju moves Waqf bill in RS
LIVE! Hours after LS passage, Rijiju moves Waqf bill in RS

Blow for Mamata as SC cancels appointment of 25,753 teachers
Blow for Mamata as SC cancels appointment of 25,753 teachers

The Supreme Court of India has invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools, deeming the selection process "vitiated and tainted." The court ordered the state...

Remove green colour from party flag if...: Uddhav to BJP
Remove green colour from party flag if...: Uddhav to BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has slammed the BJP over its stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing the party of a "fraudulent" approach and of trying to take away land for its industrialist friends. He also dared the BJP to...

'May Allah bless them': Indian rescuers win hearts
'May Allah bless them': Indian rescuers win hearts

Indian rescue personnel are being lauded for their compassion and expertise in assisting with the recovery efforts in earthquake-stricken Mandalay, Myanmar. The story of a Muslim family resisting initial attempts to recover a deceased...

SC judges to make assets public on assuming office
SC judges to make assets public on assuming office

In a full court meeting, the top court judges decided to disclose their assets and the data will be uploaded on the SC website.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD