HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DMK to move Supreme Court against Waqf bill: Stalin

Thu, 03 April 2025
Share:
11:07
image
Taking strong exception to the passage of the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday said his party would file a case in the Supreme Court against the Bill. 

The CM, who came to the assembly wearing a black badge to protest against the passing of the bill, said adopting the amendment at 2 am "at the behest of a few allies" despite the opposition of the majority parties in India, "is an attack on the structure of the Constitution." 

"This is an act that disturbs religious harmony. To highlight this, we are participating in today's Assembly proceedings wearing black badges," the chief minister told the House. 

"I would like to inform you that a case will be filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) against this controversial amendment. Tamil Nadu will fight against the Union government's law which destroys the autonomy of the Waqf Board and threatens the minority Muslim population," Stalin said amidst thumping of desk by the Treasury. 

He pointed out that the state assembly had already passed a resolution on March 27, against the proposed amendment as it would seriously affect the religious harmony of India besides the minority Muslim community. 

He said it was highly condemnable that the amendment of the Waqf Act has been passed in the Lok Sabha despite 232 MPs voting against it and this was not an ordinary number, and the number may increase. 

Only 288 members voted in its favour, he said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's reciprocal tariffs to kick in from...
LIVE! Trump's reciprocal tariffs to kick in from...

EXPLAINED: Trump's reciprocal tariffs
EXPLAINED: Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Here is a list of Q & As to explain these issues and implications of the US move.

Full List of Countries Hit With Trump 'Reciprocal' Tariffs
Full List of Countries Hit With Trump 'Reciprocal' Tariffs

Here is the complete list of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

India's 1st reaction on Trump tariff: Not a setback, but...
India's 1st reaction on Trump tariff: Not a setback, but...

India is already negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The two countries are aiming to finalise the first phase of the pact by fall (September-October) of this year.

You Can Be Deported From The US If..
You Can Be Deported From The US If..

Universities and immigration authorities take student conduct seriously. Behaviour that is deemed unacceptable or dangerous can lead to legal consequences, including deportation, warns Dr Pananjay Tiwari, founder and director, Impel...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD