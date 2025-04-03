HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Comic Vir Das turns author with memoir 'The Outsider'

Thu, 03 April 2025
Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das has announced his debut as an author with the memoir, The Outsider.
 
The International Emmy-winning comedian shared the news on Instagram where he posted a video that showcased various chapters of his life, career, and identity.

"I WROTE A BOOK!!!!! For ALL 'The Outsiders'... For some reason, I have seen more of the world, and been let into more worlds, than anyone I know.

"Laughter has truly saved my life. I hope to show you how funny and beautiful this world is. It hits shelves soon, but you can order it NOW in my profile," he wrote on Wednesday evening.

Through the book, which will be published by Simon & Schuster in the US and HarperCollins in India, Das will take readers on a journey through his life, highlighting moments of self-discovery, heartbreak, failure, and laughter, a press release said.

The memoir recounts several key incidents from Das's life, including a moment when he was stranded on a pier in Cozumel, Mexico, after his cruise ship left without him due to visa issues.

Born in India, Das spent his early years moving between India and Lagos, Nigeria, and often felt like an outsider.

"I've had a strange life that took me across the world more than anyone I know. I don't know how one ends up being the Indian kid in Nigeria, the African kid in boarding school, the boarding school kid in Delhi Public School, the Delhi kid in Galesburg, Illinois, the Chicago guy in Alabama, the America-return in Mumbai, the Bollywood guy in comedy, the stand-up comedy guy in Bollywood, the Bollywood guy in Indie Music, and the Indian in American comedy," Das said.

"All I know is, when you are blessed enough to step into all those worlds, you write a book about it. I hope to take you across the world through the eyes of a fortunate fool," he added. -- PTI

