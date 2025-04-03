China vows countermeasures against reciprocal tariffs

10:23

China on Thursday said it will resolutely adopt countermeasures after President Donald Trump imposed 34 per cent tariffs on over USD 438 billion Chinese imports to America, which is China's third largest export market.





Trump announced tariffs on Chinese imports on Wednesday, unveiling them as part of a sweeping "Liberation Day" package aimed at reshaping American trade policy.





China firmly opposes the US "reciprocal tariffs" and will resolutely adopt countermeasures to safeguard its rights and interests, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said after Trump's announcement.





The tariffs brought the total levies on China to 54 per cent, close to the 60 per cent Trump threatened during his poll campaign.





Trump had earlier imposed two rounds of 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, first in February and then in March this year.





Trump earlier said he would consider lowering tariffs on China if Beijing supported a deal for ByteDance to divest its short-video app TikTok to a US buyer.





China earlier also retaliated against Trump's tariffs with an additional 15 per cent tariffs on American goods and initiated legal action against Washington in WTO.

Additionally, China added 10 US firms to the country's unreliable entity list and took corresponding measures against them.





They include a number of companies linked to defence and security besides AI, aviation, IT and "dual-use" items that carry both civilian and military applications.

Though Chinese officials argue that the new tariffs would hurt the US consumers more, the new tariffs were expected to lower substantial exports to the US hitting its industries back home heavily which is already reeling under the impact of the slowdown of the Chinese economy.





The US constitutes China's third biggest export destination after ASEAN and the European Union. -- PTI