Zomato Fires 600 After AI Unit Launch

Food delivery platform Zomato has fired nearly 600 customer support executives within a year of hiring.





These employees were hired under its Zomato Associate Accelerator Program (ZAAP), which was launched last year.





The layoffs happened within a month of the company launching Nugget, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer support platform to optimise operations.





The platform currently handles over 15 million customer interactions a month for Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure.





The terminations have impacted employees from the Gurugram and Hyderabad offices of the company.





A former employee told Business Standard, "The firing was unexpected. The treatment that we underwent was unfair. I still do not clearly know why I was fired but it is tough to process."





Zomato has not yet issued any comment on the development. It had reportedly hired about 1,500 people under ZAAP. Initially, these employees, who were hired for customer support roles, were given hopes of transitioning to better roles. However, towards the end of their tenure, Zomato did not renew several contracts.





While launching Nugget, Zomato's co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote, 'Introducing Nugget - an AI-native, no-code customer support platform. Nugget helps scale support effortlessly and is highly customisable, low-cost and no developer team is needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation.'





According to its website, Nugget's AI agents resolve up to 80 per cent of queries, assist in enhancing compliance by 20 per cent, and help in 20 per cent reduction in resolution time.





Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard