HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zomato Fires 600 After AI Unit Launch

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
08:30
image
Food delivery platform Zomato has fired nearly 600 customer support executives within a year of hiring.

These employees were hired under its Zomato Associate Accelerator Program (ZAAP), which was launched last year.

The layoffs happened within a month of the company launching Nugget, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer support platform to optimise operations.

The platform currently handles over 15 million customer interactions a month for Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure.

The terminations have impacted employees from the Gurugram and Hyderabad offices of the company.

A former employee told Business Standard, "The firing was unexpected. The treatment that we underwent was unfair. I still do not clearly know why I was fired but it is tough to process."

Zomato has not yet issued any comment on the development. It had reportedly hired about 1,500 people under ZAAP. Initially, these employees, who were hired for customer support roles, were given hopes of transitioning to better roles. However, towards the end of their tenure, Zomato did not renew several contracts.

While launching Nugget, Zomato's co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote, 'Introducing Nugget - an AI-native, no-code customer support platform. Nugget helps scale support effortlessly and is highly customisable, low-cost and no developer team is needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation.'

According to its website, Nugget's AI agents resolve up to 80 per cent of queries, assist in enhancing compliance by 20 per cent, and help in 20 per cent reduction in resolution time.

Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's tariffs will go into effect immediately: WH
LIVE! Trump's tariffs will go into effect immediately: WH

LS to take up Waqf bill today; BJP, allies issue whip
LS to take up Waqf bill today; BJP, allies issue whip

The Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament, will debate the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. The bill has been met with strong opposition from several parties who claim it is unconstitutional. The government,...

A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!

'One day I told him, if you want to be a cricketer with a long career, you cannot be a fast bowler.''I felt more than pace, unorthodox left arm spin would suit him better.''Please don't give me credit for what he is doing now. I only...

US court rejects Pannun's summons claim against Doval
US court rejects Pannun's summons claim against Doval

A US court has dismissed a claim by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun that court documents, including a summons, had been served on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his visit to Washington in February. The court...

Highway toll charges hiked by 4-5% across India
Highway toll charges hiked by 4-5% across India

Commuters on national highways and expressways will need to pay more for their road journeys, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll charges by an average of 4 to 5 per cent on highway sections across the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD