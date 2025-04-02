You wrote mercy petitions, Muslims fought British: Cong

14:59

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, speaks on the Waqf Amendment Bill: "What message do you (government) want to give? The community that fought for India's independence, the community that sacrificed its life along with Mangal Pandey in 1857, you want to tarnish the image of that community. When you were writing mercy petitions to the British, when you people were not supporting the Quit India Movement, that community supported the Quit India Movement. You want to tarnish the image of the community which completely rejected Jinnah's two-nation theory in 1924. This is your divide and rule. Nationalism for us is being united."