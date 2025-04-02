HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Waqf Bill: Will Rahul open debate from Congress?

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
12:05
image
Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will open the argument on behalf of the Congress during the debate on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, after Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tables the bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. 

The opposition have strongly opposed the bill, calling it "unconstitutional" and accusing BJP of attempting to "take away" the rights of Muslims. Gaurav Gogoi said that the clause-by-clause discussion was not held in the Joint Parliamentary Committee and added that the law is against the Constitution and minorities. 

"Clause-by-clause discussion, which should have happened in the JPC, was not done. The government's attitude from day one has been to bring such a law which is against the Constitution and minorities, which will disturb the peace in the country," Gogoi said. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Give time for amendment of Waqf Bill: Congress in LS
LIVE! Give time for amendment of Waqf Bill: Congress in LS

Pak troops intrude into Indian side, violate ceasefire
Pak troops intrude into Indian side, violate ceasefire

While the Indian Army made no mention of any casualty on the Pakistan side, official sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides.

'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'
'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'

While it is expected that the JD-U, a major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will support the Waqf Bill, two JD-U MPs, Union Minister Lalan Singh and party Working President Sanjay Jha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on...

Trump's tariffs: How these sectors will be impacted
Trump's tariffs: How these sectors will be impacted

Goods from sectors, including agriculture, precious stones, chemicals, pharma, medical devices, electricals, and machinery may get impacted if the US will go ahead with imposing reciprocal tariffs on Indian products, according to...

Only leader who can talk to...: Chile Prez praises Modi
Only leader who can talk to...: Chile Prez praises Modi

India and Chile on Tuesday announced starting negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership pact as PM Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font held wide-ranging talks focusing on boosting the ties in areas of trade, defence,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD