Waqf Bill: Will Rahul open debate from Congress?

The opposition have strongly opposed the bill, calling it "unconstitutional" and accusing BJP of attempting to "take away" the rights of Muslims. Gaurav Gogoi said that the clause-by-clause discussion was not held in the Joint Parliamentary Committee and added that the law is against the Constitution and minorities.





"Clause-by-clause discussion, which should have happened in the JPC, was not done. The government's attitude from day one has been to bring such a law which is against the Constitution and minorities, which will disturb the peace in the country," Gogoi said.

Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will open the argument on behalf of the Congress during the debate on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, after Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tables the bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.