Waqf Bill to be renamed as UMEED Bill: Rijiju

Wed, 02 April 2025
13:30
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju discussing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha:

"Waqf Bill to be renamed as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill."

"Changes made in Waqf law by UPA govt gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence new amendments were required. The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. Waqf property is private in nature, unfair to compare it with land banks of Railways, armed forces.

"India has largest number of Waqf properties in world. Country will remember for ages who is supporting and opposing Waqf Bill. Muslims were misled for vote bank politics for 70 years; how long do you want to mislead them. Waqf property has to be used for poor Muslims, Waqf Bill needed to achieve this purpose."

Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced that it will challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in court, calling it a "black law" that threatens the rights of the Muslim community.

While the Indian Army made no mention of any casualty on the Pakistan side, official sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides.

Jaiswal has been part of Mumbai's Ranji squad since the 2018-19 season and in 34 Ranji Trophy matches he has a first-class average of 61.65.

