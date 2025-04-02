Waqf Bill to be renamed as UMEED Bill: Rijiju

13:30





"Waqf Bill to be renamed as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill."





"Changes made in Waqf law by UPA govt gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence new amendments were required. The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. Waqf property is private in nature, unfair to compare it with land banks of Railways, armed forces.





"India has largest number of Waqf properties in world. Country will remember for ages who is supporting and opposing Waqf Bill. Muslims were misled for vote bank politics for 70 years; how long do you want to mislead them. Waqf property has to be used for poor Muslims, Waqf Bill needed to achieve this purpose."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju discussing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha: