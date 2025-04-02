HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Waqf Bill is a targeted legislation: Congress

Wed, 02 April 2025
10:40
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be tabled today amidst growing political tension, as opposition parties, including the Congress-led INDIA alliance, prepare to challenge its provisions.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that the bill is a "targeted legislation" and fundamentally against the Constitution.

"In the introduction stage itself, the INDIA alliance and all like-minded parties had a clear-cut stand on it. This bill is a targeted legislation and is fundamentally against the Constitutional provisions. We are going to oppose this bill... This is what has been decided unanimously by the INDIA alliance parties. We request other like-minded parties also to vote against this bill," Venugopal stated.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal who was the Chairman of the JPC on the Waqf Ammendment bill on Wednesday said that the Bill, which is going to be tabled in the Parliament for passing, would benefit poor and Pasmanda (backward) Muslims. -- ANI

