Tomorrow govt will eye land of other minorities: Cong in LS

Wed, 02 April 2025
14:47
image
Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, speaks on the Waqf Amendment Bill He says, "Today they (the government) have their eyes on the land of a particular community. Tomorrow, their eyes will be on the land of other minorities of the society. They (the government) want to spread confusion that the current Act is against women, that currently women do not get any role. All these provisions are already there in the law, whether it is protection of widows or giving more help to women. They talk about reform, but they reduced the revenue that should have come, why did they reduce it? Don't you want the Waqf board to function better? Why did they reduce the revenue from 7% to 5%? Our suggestion is that instead of reducing it, you should increase this revenue from 7 % to 11% ."

