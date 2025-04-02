HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
TN CM seeks meeting with PM to discuss delimitation

Wed, 02 April 2025
09:33
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present a memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation. 

"I have requested a meeting with you, alongside MPs from various parties, to present our memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation. This follows resolutions from the #JointActionCommittee meeting for #FairDelimitation in Chennai," Stalin said on X attaching a letter with it.

In the letter, Stalin said, "On March 22, 2025, Chennai hosted the inaugural Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on 'Fair Delimitation' a historic gathering that brought together Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Minister, and prominent leaders representing diverse political ideologies from across India."

"The voices emerging from our deliberations transcend political boundaries, embodying the concerns of citizens from diverse regions who seek fair representation in our parliamentary democracy," the letter stated.

"As this issue holds significant importance to our states and citizens, I kindly request a meeting with you to formally submit the Memorandum on behalf of the Joint Action Committee," it added.

