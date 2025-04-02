HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex, Nifty recover nearly 1 pc ahead of US tariff announcements

Wed, 02 April 2025
16:31
Stock markets recovered on Wednesday with benchmark Sensex closing higher by nearly 593 points on strong macro data and value buying by investors after recent free-fall ahead of US tariff announcements. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 592.93 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 76,617.44. During the day, it surged 655.84 points or 0.86 per cent to 76,680.35. The NSE Nifty climbed 166.65 points or 0.72 per cent to 23,332.35. 

Value buying in select auto, banking and IT shares, and India's manufacturing sector growth rising to an eight-month high in March powered the recovery in the domestic stock markets. Sensex had tanked 1,390 points or 1.80 per cent and Nifty plunged by 353 points on Tuesday due to FII selling ahead of US tariff announcements on Wednesday.

