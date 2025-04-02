HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RJD chief Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

Wed, 02 April 2025
22:28
RJD president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was on Wednesday admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for treatment, sources said. 

The 76-year-old leader has been admitted to the Cardio Critical Care Unit of the Cardio-Neuro Centre under Dr Rakesh Yadav, Professor of Cardiology at AIIMS, they said. 

A team of doctors is monitoring his condition, the sources said. 

He was brought to AIIMS for treatment at around 9.35 pm after being admitted to a hospital in Patna for a brief period. 

Talking to reporters in Patna, his son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said Prasad had developed sores on his back and an arm, which he hopes to get operated upon in Delhi. 

"Lalu ji had reached the airport in the afternoon to board his flight for Delhi. My mother Rabri Devi is accompanying him. A sudden drop in blood pressure was noted following which we rushed him to the Paras Hospital," the former deputy chief minister said. 

According to Prakash Sinha, who led the team of doctors treating Prasad,
"He was kept in the emergency ward where his condition improved after intravenous therapy. He wanted to know if he could go to Delhi in an air ambulance. We asked him to go ahead." -- PTI

