Rahul meets with Congress MPs ahead of Waqf Bill tabling

10:34





Today in Parliament Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025 is going to be tabled, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 for passing.





Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that the amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2024, which further amends the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, be taken into consideration -- ANI

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament Annexe building on Wednesday for a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs).