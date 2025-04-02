HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rahul meets with Congress MPs ahead of Waqf Bill tabling

Wed, 02 April 2025
10:34
Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament Annexe building on Wednesday for a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs).

Today in Parliament Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025 is going to be tabled, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 for passing.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that the amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2024, which further amends the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, be taken into consideration -- ANI

LIVE! 'Millions of Muslims to benefit from Waqf Bill'

'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'

While it is expected that the JD-U, a major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will support the Waqf Bill, two JD-U MPs, Union Minister Lalan Singh and party Working President Sanjay Jha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on...

MLAs Richer Than 3 N-E State Budgets!

The total assets of the country's sitting legislators amount to Rs 73,348 crore, which is more than the combined annual Budgets (2023-2024) of Nagaland (Rs 23,086 crore), Tripura (Rs 26,892 crore), and Meghalaya (Rs 22,022 crore),...

Trump tariffs 'will go into effect immediately': White House

Trump met with his trade team on Tuesday, and the tariffs he announces at a Rose Garden ceremony at 4 pm ET Wednesday will go into effect "immediately," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing.

Kunal Kamra summoned for 3rd time over Shinde joke

The summons was issued on Tuesday and Kamra (36) was asked to appear at the Khar police station where a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him last month, they said.

