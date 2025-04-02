Party with no Muslim MP...: DMK taunts BJP on Waqf

16:50

Speaking during a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, DMK MP A Raja said, "The irony is that the rights of the minorities are going to be protected by a party which has no member of a Muslim community"





"Today, it is a remarkable day for the Indian Parliament to decide our destiny whether this secular country is going to travel in the path which was well written by the forefathers of the Constitution or a negative path decided by the communal forces in the country," he said.





Earlier, introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju questioned why Waqf properties haven't been used to develop the nation and Muslims. There is no Muslim MP to introduce the Bill...They are not able to produce as single member of Muslim community and they are giving morals as how secularism can be protected".





Rijiju said that India has the highest number of Waqf properties in the world and questioned why they haven't been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims.





"When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn't it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims? Why has no progress been made in this regard so far?" Rijiju said in Lok Sabha.





Rijiju also questioned the opposition's objections to the PM Modi-led government working for the betterment of Muslims. Rijiju also noted that the number of Waqf properties has doubled in the country, and their income has also increased. Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. -- ANI

