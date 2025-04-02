Parl bldg could have been claimed as Waqf land: Rijiju





Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage, a while ago.





The bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency.

"If we had not introduced this amendment today, even the Parliament building we are sitting in could have been claimed as Waqf property. If PM Modi Govt did not come into power, several properties would have been de-notified. Waqf property private in nature, unfair to compare it with land banks of Railways, armed forces."