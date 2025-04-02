HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Parl bldg could have been claimed as Waqf land: Rijiju

Wed, 02 April 2025
13:04
image
After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says: "A case ongoing since 1970 in Delhi involved several properties, including the CGO Complex and the Parliament building. The Delhi Waqf Board had claimed these as Waqf properties. The case was in court, but at that time, the UPA government denotified 123 properties and handed them over to the Waqf Board. 

"If we had not introduced this amendment today, even the Parliament building we are sitting in could have been claimed as Waqf property. If PM Modi Govt did not come into power, several properties would have been de-notified. Waqf property private in nature, unfair to compare it with land banks of Railways, armed forces."

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage, a while ago. 

The bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency.

