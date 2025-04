11:52

Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital here after his health deteriorated, according to a media report. Zardari, 69, was brought to the hospital from Nawabshah, about 300-odd kilometres from Karachi, following complaints of fever and an infection, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday. President Zardari underwent several medical tests, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition, it said. -- PTI