Oppn warns BJP allies of hypocrisy ahead of Waqf Bill

09:53





JD(U) and TDP, on whose NDA government majority largely depends, have expressed their support for the bill. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said the government can never make the bill a law if leaders like Nitish Kumar do not support it.





"The government doesn't have a majority in Lok Sabha. They are able to bring this law because people like Nitish Kumar are supporting the Government; if leaders like Nitish Kumar do not vote in support of this Bill in Lok Sabha, then the Government can never make this a law. BJP doesn't consider Muslims their vote bank," Kishor told ANI.





Cautioning Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor said that he would be more blamed for this law when the history of this era is written. "People like Nitish Kumar who tell Muslims every day that they are the well-wishers of the community should definitely think that aren't they showing their hypocrisy by voting in support of this Bill even when they speak of Gandhi, Lohia and JP? When this era is written in history, the blame for this law will be more on leaders like Nitish Kumar than the BJP," Kishor said.





Additionally, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq said that the allies will face the consequences for supporting the bill. "The government may have majority figures, but its allies know that if they support this bill, they will have to face a lot of consequences in the coming times," he said.





The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present at the bill's tabling. According to a press release, "The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament, directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on April 2, 2025. This directive comes in light of the scheduled introduction of the Waqf Bill, which is expected to be a matter of significant discussion in the House.





The bill will be tabled after today's Question Hour for consideration and passing. Following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, which is also subject to an increase. The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act 1995 to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. -- ANI

Ahead of the tabling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition has warned BJP allies, especially Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desham Paty for supporting the bill, saying that the 'blame' will be laid on them.