Oppn has privately said Waqf Bill needed: Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, for passing. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that the amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2024, which further amends the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, be taken into consideration.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju on the Waqf Bill: "Some leaders, including some religious leaders, are misleading innocent Muslims. The same people said that CAA would take away the citizenship status of Muslims, but nothing like that happened. Many Congress leaders and opposition parties privately say that this Bill is needed, but they are opposing it for vote bank."