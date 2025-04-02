HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Oppn has privately said Waqf Bill needed: Rijiju

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
11:11
image
Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju on the Waqf Bill: "Some leaders, including some religious leaders, are misleading innocent Muslims. The same people said that CAA would take away the citizenship status of Muslims, but nothing like that happened. Many Congress leaders and opposition parties privately say that this Bill is needed, but they are opposing it for vote bank." 

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, for passing. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that the amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2024, which further amends the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, be taken into consideration.

TOP STORIES

Pak troops intrude into Indian side, violate ceasefire
Pak troops intrude into Indian side, violate ceasefire

While the Indian Army made no mention of any casualty on the Pakistan side, official sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides.

LIVE! Oppn has privately said Waqf Bill needed: Rijiju
LIVE! Oppn has privately said Waqf Bill needed: Rijiju

'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'
'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'

While it is expected that the JD-U, a major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will support the Waqf Bill, two JD-U MPs, Union Minister Lalan Singh and party Working President Sanjay Jha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on...

Only leader who can talk to...: Chile Prez praises Modi
Only leader who can talk to...: Chile Prez praises Modi

India and Chile on Tuesday announced starting negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership pact as PM Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font held wide-ranging talks focusing on boosting the ties in areas of trade, defence,...

USTR Report Intensifies Trade Tensions With India
USTR Report Intensifies Trade Tensions With India

The US Trade Representative noted that India's average applied tariff rate stood at 17% per cent, the highest of any major world economy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD