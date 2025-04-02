HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Net GST Collection is Rs 1.76 Trillion

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
09:30
image
The net goods and services tax (GST) collection grew marginally by 7.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.76 trillion in March, according to provisional data released by the government. Sequentially, the mop-up was higher than February's Rs 1.62 trillion, which saw 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

The gross GST collection -- the amount before adjusting for refunds -- rose by 9.9 per cent in March to Rs 1.96 trillion.

Domestic refunds rose by 2.8 per cent, while total refunds, including those on imports (201.9 per cent Y-o-Y), climbed by 41.2 per cent to Rs 0.19 trillion.

From April-March period of financial year 2024-25 (FY25), total refunds grew by 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.52 trillion.

Cumulatively, from April-March FY25, growth in total gross GST collections rose at a slower pace of 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y, compared to 11.7 per cent in FY24.

The growth in net GST collections at 8.6 per cent in FY25, as per the latest government data, stood below the revised estimate in the Budget at 10.9 per cent.

According to Abhishek Jain, indirect tax head & partner, KPMG, a nearly 10 per cent growth in gross GST collections compared to last year reflects economic stability and strong tax compliance by companies.

"With financial year-end adjustments and reconciliations underway, we can expect a further surge in month-on-month (M-o-M) growth in the next set of collection," Jain said.


Monika Yadav, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex recovers on day Trump tariffs take effect
LIVE! Sensex recovers on day Trump tariffs take effect

'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'
'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'

While it is expected that the JD-U, a major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will support the Waqf Bill, two JD-U MPs, Union Minister Lalan Singh and party Working President Sanjay Jha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on...

Trump tariffs 'will go into effect immediately': White House
Trump tariffs 'will go into effect immediately': White House

Trump met with his trade team on Tuesday, and the tariffs he announces at a Rose Garden ceremony at 4 pm ET Wednesday will go into effect "immediately," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing.

Kunal Kamra summoned for 3rd time over Shinde joke
Kunal Kamra summoned for 3rd time over Shinde joke

The summons was issued on Tuesday and Kamra (36) was asked to appear at the Khar police station where a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him last month, they said.

How Will Trump Change The World On Apr 2?
How Will Trump Change The World On Apr 2?

We have entered a new era in human history, asserts Aakar Patel.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD