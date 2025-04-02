Net GST Collection is Rs 1.76 Trillion

09:30





The gross GST collection -- the amount before adjusting for refunds -- rose by 9.9 per cent in March to Rs 1.96 trillion.





Domestic refunds rose by 2.8 per cent, while total refunds, including those on imports (201.9 per cent Y-o-Y), climbed by 41.2 per cent to Rs 0.19 trillion.





From April-March period of financial year 2024-25 (FY25), total refunds grew by 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.52 trillion.





Cumulatively, from April-March FY25, growth in total gross GST collections rose at a slower pace of 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y, compared to 11.7 per cent in FY24.





The growth in net GST collections at 8.6 per cent in FY25, as per the latest government data, stood below the revised estimate in the Budget at 10.9 per cent.





According to Abhishek Jain, indirect tax head & partner, KPMG, a nearly 10 per cent growth in gross GST collections compared to last year reflects economic stability and strong tax compliance by companies.





"With financial year-end adjustments and reconciliations underway, we can expect a further surge in month-on-month (M-o-M) growth in the next set of collection," Jain said.









Monika Yadav, Business Standard

The net goods and services tax (GST) collection grew marginally by 7.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.76 trillion in March, according to provisional data released by the government. Sequentially, the mop-up was higher than February's Rs 1.62 trillion, which saw 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth.