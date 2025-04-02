HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Millions of Muslims to benefit from Waqf Bill'

Wed, 02 April 2025
10:59
The Janata Muslim Committee Delhi is hosting a thanksgiving program at Ghalib Academy in Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi, to celebrate the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. 

The event, scheduled will feature Jamal Siddiqui, National President of BJP's Minority Morcha, as the chief guest. The committee will send a thank you proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the BJP national minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui. A large gathering of Muslims is expected, with traditional drums and celebrations marking the occasion. BJP's Minority Morcha officials will conduct programs across the country to educate the Muslim community about the bill. 

The Waqf Amendment Bill aims to improve the management and administration of waqf properties. 

Jamal Siddiqui, National President of the BJP's Minority Morcha, believes the Waqf Amendment Bill will benefit Muslims. The bill aims to reform the Waqf Act, making Waqf boards more accountable and transparent. It will also help reclaim looted waqf properties and benefit the general public. Jamal Siddiqui emphasises that the bill will uplift millions of Muslims, addressing their concerns and providing better representation for Muslim women and non-Muslims on waqf boards. -- ANI

