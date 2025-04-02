HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Let's see if Uddhav follows Balasaheb's ideology or not: Fadnavis on Waqf Bill

Wed, 02 April 2025
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday whether Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray upholds the ideology of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray will be seen when the Waqf Amendment Bill is tabled in Parliament. 
  
The bill, which seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties, will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. It is likely to be first introduced in the Lower House. 

Opposition parties are strongly opposed to the bill, slamming it as unconstitutional and against the interest of the Muslim community. Several leading Muslim organisations have been rallying support against the bill, which was scrutinised by a Joint Committee of Parliament and approved with several amendments

"Let's see if Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will uphold the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, the Hindu Hriday Samrat, or will continue to follow in the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi in appeasement politics," Fadnavis posted on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve reacted to his statement, saying his party's stand will be known in Parliament.

The Shiv Sena-UBT has nine members in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha.

The Sena-UBT MLAs were absent last year during a debate on the bill in the Lok Sabha. -- PTI 

