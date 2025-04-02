HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kamra sponsors holiday for man inconvenienced by his show

Wed, 02 April 2025
14:28
Comedian Kunal Kamra reacts to the harassment a member of the audience at his show which led to Eknath Shinde row, faced: 

Kamra posted on X: "I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused to you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you'd like in India."

What happened was this: A banking professional from Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, who was on a trip to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, was forced to return early after receiving a notice to appear before the Mumbai Police for questioning as a witness in a defamation case against comedian Kunal Kamra, The Times of India reported.

The man, who was on a 17-day trip and was supposed to return on April 6, had to come back to Mumbai on Monday after he got a call from the police on March 28, followed by a notice the next day on his WhatsApp. The notice asked him to be present for questioning on 30 March under section 179 of CrPC, the report added.

