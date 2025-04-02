Kamra sponsors holiday for man inconvenienced by his show

14:28





Kamra posted on X: "I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused to you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you'd like in India."





What happened was this: A banking professional from Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, who was on a trip to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, was forced to return early after receiving a notice to appear before the Mumbai Police for questioning as a witness in a defamation case against comedian Kunal Kamra, The Times of India reported.





The man, who was on a 17-day trip and was supposed to return on April 6, had to come back to Mumbai on Monday after he got a call from the police on March 28, followed by a notice the next day on his WhatsApp. The notice asked him to be present for questioning on 30 March under section 179 of CrPC, the report added.

Comedian Kunal Kamra reacts to the harassment a member of the audience at his show which led to Eknath Shinde row, faced: