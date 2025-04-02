Janasena to vote in favour of Waqf Bill

00:20

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan





Janasena believes that this amendment will "benefit" the Muslim community, said a party release.





"Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan issued directions to party MPs in the Lok Sabha, instructing them to vote in favour of the bill in the Parliament," said Janasena in the release.





Janasena has two MPs in the Lok Sabha.





Kalyan believes that amending the colonial era Waqf Act to the needs of the current age will result in "immense benefits", the release added.





Janasena is part of the ruling NDA in Andhra Pradesh, which also includes TDP and BJP. -- PTI

