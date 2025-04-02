HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Janasena to vote in favour of Waqf Bill

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
00:20
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan
Janasena on Tuesday decided to extend support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is to come up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha on April 2.   

Janasena believes that this amendment will "benefit" the Muslim community, said a party release.

"Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan issued directions to party MPs in the Lok Sabha, instructing them to vote in favour of the bill in the Parliament," said Janasena in the release.

Janasena has two MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Kalyan believes that amending the colonial era Waqf Act to the needs of the current age will result in "immense benefits", the release added.                 

Janasena is part of the ruling NDA in Andhra Pradesh, which also includes TDP and BJP.    -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kamra gets 3rd summons, ask him to appear on Apr 5
LIVE! Kamra gets 3rd summons, ask him to appear on Apr 5

IPL PIX: Clinical Punjab Kings thrash sorry LSG
IPL PIX: Clinical Punjab Kings thrash sorry LSG

IMAGES from the IPL match played between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha to pass Waqf amendment bill tomorrow
Lok Sabha to pass Waqf amendment bill tomorrow

The Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament, will debate the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. The bill has been met with strong opposition from several parties who claim it is unconstitutional. The government,...

US court rejects Pannun's summons claim against Doval
US court rejects Pannun's summons claim against Doval

A US court has dismissed a claim by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun that court documents, including a summons, had been served on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his visit to Washington in February. The court...

SC orders Rs 10L compensation to Prayagraj homeowners
SC orders Rs 10L compensation to Prayagraj homeowners

The Supreme Court of India has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority for the demolition of homes in the city, calling the actions "inhuman and illegal." The court ordered the authority to pay Rs 10...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD