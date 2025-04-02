India's manufacturing sector growth hits 8-month high in March: PMI

14:50





The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 58.1 in March, up from 56.3 in February, indicating a substantial improvement in the health of the sector that was above its long-run average. In February, India's manufacturing PMI fell to a 14-month low amid softer increase in new orders and production. -- PTI

India's manufacturing sector growth rose to an eight-month high in March, driven by quicker increases in factory orders and production amid buoyant demand conditions, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.